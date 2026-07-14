Listen Live
Close
Local

Reisterstown Road Resurfacing Project Begins in Owings Mills

Overnight Closures Coming to Reisterstown Road Near I-695

Published on July 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Traffic alert sign on orange and black background
Source: R1 / R1 Digital

A resurfacing project along a busy stretch of Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills is scheduled to begin Wednesday night, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

Crews will repave approximately 1.2 miles of Reisterstown Road, also known as MD 140, between Interstate 695 and Crossroads Drive.

Construction will take place overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project is expected to continue through late October, weather permitting.

Single- and double-lane closures may be necessary while crews are working. Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, allow extra time and consider using alternate routes when possible.

Overnight Closures Coming to Reisterstown Road Near I-695 was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Public Pools Open Across the Baltimore Area During Heat Wave

10 Items
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

Where To Watch July 4 Fireworks Around Baltimore

Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Thousands of BGE Customers Still Without Power

Local  |  Editor Staff

Dangerous Heat To Grip Maryland Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

20 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Ranks Among America's 20 Most Educated Metro Areas, New Study Finds

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close