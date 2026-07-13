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Zay Flowers Earns First Career NFL Top 100 Ranking

Published on July 13, 2026

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Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has earned a spot on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026 list after the best season of his career.

Flowers ranked No. 71, marking his first appearance on the annual list, voted on exclusively by active NFL players. He is also the first Ravens player revealed in this year’s rankings, based on the 2025 season.

Flowers finished with 1,211 receiving yards, the seventh-most in the NFL and second-most in the AFC behind Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase. He also led Baltimore in targets, receptions and receiving yards for the third consecutive season while scoring five receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

One standout performance came in Week 16 against the New England Patriots, when he caught all seven targets for 84 yards and added an 18-yard rushing touchdown.

Several players praised Flowers’ explosiveness.

“He’s a hell of a player, man, and he’s just going to keep getting better,” Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby said.

Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who faced Flowers last season with New England, highlighted his quickness and ability after the catch.

“He gets in and out of breaks so quick, and then he can burst,” Hawkins said.

Flowers still has room to improve, particularly with ball security and situational awareness. However, his first NFL Top 100 selection reflects his growing reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous young playmakers.

With Declan Doyle taking over as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator, Flowers could be positioned for an even bigger 2026 season.

Zay Flowers Earns First Career NFL Top 100 Ranking was originally published on 92q.com

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