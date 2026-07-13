Easy home upgrades that create a high-end look without remodeling

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Lights, decor, and textiles are some of the easiest ways to make home upgrades that breathe life into your space. Showcase personality with art and designer wallpaper, or add simple function with a new faucet and bathroom mirror.

The 2026 U.S. Houzz & Home Study found that the median price for home upgrades in 2025 cost owners $20,000, while 10% of the top remodelers spent $150,000 and up. If you want to revamp your home on a budget, focus on quick upgrades that don’t require structural enhancement.

What Are Quick Home Upgrades for the Kitchen or Bathroom?

Easy home upgrades in the bathroom can start with re-caulking the tub and sink. Over time, these areas can become discolored and degrade, so a reface can make them look new again. Turn that vanity mirror into a Broadway-style makeup zone by switching it out for an LED mirror. Many have dimmable lights and color temperature settings.

Focus on your cabinets and backsplash for quick kitchen updates. Instead of a replacement, refresh the cabinets with a new paint job and/or reface them by swapping out the old doors for new ones. Alternatively, you can leave the doors off to create an open-shelving look.

Instead of installing tiles, use a peel-and-stick backsplash over the sink and oven. Further highlight the sink with a new modern faucet that has more functionality (i.e., touchless features or pull-down heads). You can even coordinate this feature with new cabinet knobs and pulls.

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Do I Need an Electrician for Light Updates?

Not when you make a simple change by exchanging old incandescent bulbs for LED bulbs that produce much less heat but last longer. Buy some rechargeable cordless lamps and under-cabinet LED strips to add to dark spaces.

How Can Home Decor Help?

Since mirrors reflect light, strategic placement facing windows can create a sense of openness in small rooms.

If you want house upgrades that are easy to add and remove to adjust to your changing tastes, start shopping for some plush accessories like pillows and blankets. Varied textiles from pillows to rugs easily add color, patterns, and texture.

From supporting talented local artists to your own work, art and photography can express your personality and culture. Have a wall filled with family photos and pictures showing hobbies in action.

Do you play music? Instead of stashing instruments away, hang some on a wall or a stand.

Chinoiserie wallpaper can quickly create a bold accent wall in any room. You can also apply peel-stick options for shelving and drawer lining.

Make Some Easy Home Upgrades This Summer

This summer is the perfect time to make home upgrades you’ve been putting off. Save energy and enjoy adjustable lighting by switching to LED lamps and strips. Add color and energy with wallpaper, art prints, and rich rugs.

You can create a beautiful space that showcases your personality and adds more comfort without investing in additional costly structural overhauls. By removing old bathroom grout and refinishing kitchen cabinets, you can complete a house facelift in a few days instead of weeks.

As you invest more time in home and lifestyle improvement, check out more of our guides to help.