Double-Digit Increase In ACA Premiums Expected Next Year 

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The GOP has been trying to kill the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, ever since its inception. Sadly, they just might have succeeded. As a result of Congress letting tax subsidies expire for ACA insurance, monthly premiums are set to spike for the second year in a row.

AP News reports that the health care research group KFF found that rate filings submitted by 77 insurers under the ACA reveal a median proposed premium increase of 14% for 2027. Insurers cited expired ACA subsidies, rising health care costs, and changes in federal regulations as reasons for the increase.

One of the longest government shutdowns in U.S. history occurred last year over expiring ACA subsidies. The subsidies were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that anyone who needs insurance has it. Considering that President Donald Trump ran on a platform to “Make America Healthy Again,” you’d think that he would’ve been on board with extending the subsidies.

Nope! Believe it or not, Trump cares more about torpedoing one of President Barack Obama’s landmark achievements than ensuring U.S. citizens have access to quality, affordable health care. The government shutdown ended with no deal to extend the subsidies, with premiums dramatically increasing as a result.

Despite allowing ACA insurance to get significantly more expensive last year, Republicans have yet to introduce any viable solution to the rising prices. Last year, Senate Republicans introduced a bill to create savings accounts for people on bronze-level plans.

As someone who had to downgrade to a bronze plan because the monthly premium became so expensive, I can tell you right now it’s some of the most useless insurance I’ve had in my adult life. My prescriptions became absurdly more expensive, with my QVAR inhaler going from $15 a month to $175. Not to mention, I was charged $200 for a doctor’s visit to simply get my prescription refilled.

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Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, somehow managed to introduce a plan that was even worse than the Senate bill. The plan would create plans that provide even less than bronze plans, as they wouldn’t be a part of any set network. Essentially, people on the proposed plans would have to call around to various doctors and clinics, describe their plans, and see if they’ll be accepted. It’s basically gambling, but with your health.

It should come as no surprise that last year’s price hike led to a significant decline in the number of Obamacare enrollees. Data released by the Trump administration last month revealed that 2.6 million people have been priced out of ACA insurance. While Obamacare enrollees make up only 10% of the population, the increase in rates is usually seen as a sign of similar increases in private and employer-sponsored plans as well.

So at a time when we’re dealing with a cost-of-living crisis and the job market is weakening, Trump and the GOP are content to let health care costs rise and not use their legislative power to do anything about it. No wonder they’re trying so hard to steal elections.

SEE ALSO:

Affordable Care Act Insurance Could Be 75% More Expensive Next Year



Obtaining ACA Insurance Is Expensive, Complex, And Maddening





Double-Digit Increase In ACA Premiums Expected Next Year was originally published on newsone.com