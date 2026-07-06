Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Patrick Ewing joins Wizards as assistant coach

Georgetown and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing is returning to the NBA bench as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards under head coach Brian Keefe. The Hall of Famer has agreed to join Keefe’s staff, giving Washington an iconic presence on the sideline as the franchise continues its rebuild.

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Ewing’s connection to the region makes the move even more significant for Wizards fans and DMV basketball culture. He became a college superstar at Georgetown, leading the Hoyas to three Final Four appearances and a national championship in 1984 before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 1985 NBA draft.

His return to Washington in a coaching role ties together his college legacy and the city’s current NBA chapter.

As a player, Ewing built a Hall of Fame résumé with the New York Knicks, earning 11 All-Star selections and becoming one of the most dominant big men of his era. He carried the Knicks to two NBA Finals appearances and is widely regarded as one of the greatest centers in league history.

That experience gives the Wizards’ young core a unique voice in the locker room and on the practice floor.

Ewing is no stranger to coaching, either. He previously spent 15 seasons as an NBA assistant with several franchises, including an earlier stint with the Wizards in 2002–03. Most recently, he served as head coach at Georgetown, giving him experience leading a program and developing players in a teaching-focused environment.

For Brian Keefe, adding Patrick Ewing to the Wizards staff brings proven credibility and a respected veteran presence to a relatively young group. Ewing’s background working with bigs, his knowledge of postseason basketball, and his history in Washington all align with the organization’s effort to build a tougher, more competitive identity.

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With Ewing back on an NBA bench, Wizards fans will be watching closely to see how his influence shapes the next phase of the team’s rebuild.

Source: ESPN

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Patrick Ewing Joins Wizards As Assistant Coach was originally published on woldcnews.com