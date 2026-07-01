Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Supreme Court Rulings, Justice for Atatiana Jefferson, Rising Costs, and a Chicago Hero

✕ Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From the Senate’s Iran decision to a World Cup truce and a multi-billion-dollar Medicare fraud. READ MORE STORIES Supreme Court Delivers Mixed Rulings With Major Implications The U.S. Supreme Court wrapped up its high-stakes term Tuesday with decisions that will shape our communities for years to come. In a narrow 5-4 ruling, the justices struck down President Trump’s executive order that sought to limit birthright citizenship, a hard-won protection rooted in the 14th Amendment and central to the story of Black Americans. But the conservative majority also handed the administration key wins. The court upheld state-level bans on transgender female athletes and lifted long-standing limits on political party campaign donations, opening the door to more money flowing through our elections. These rulings deserve our attention, because each one touches issues of fairness, representation, and who holds power.

Fort Worth Doubles Legal Defense Budget for Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Closer to home, the Fort Worth City Council voted to double the taxpayer-funded legal defense budget for former police officer Aaron Dean, raising it to $200,000. Many of us remember Dean. He is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence following his 2022 manslaughter conviction for the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, a young Black woman killed in her own home. City officials explained that Texas law requires municipalities to provide legal representation when officers are sued over actions taken while on duty. Still, the decision reopens painful wounds for a family and a community that continue to seek full accountability and healing.



Inflation Hits a Three-Year High, Squeezing Family Budgets The cost of everyday life keeps climbing. New federal data shows the annual U.S. inflation rate rose to 4.1% in May, its highest level in three years. Soaring energy costs tied to the recent conflict in Iran drove much of the jump, but economists warn that core inflation remains stubbornly high. Financial analysts point to ongoing pressure on housing and medical care as two of the biggest strains on family budgets. For households already stretching every dollar, these numbers are more than statistics; they are the reason groceries, rent, and doctor visits feel heavier each month.