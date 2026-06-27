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Next Week: I-695 Closure For Roadwork to Impact Drivers in Pikesville

MDOT announced that a stretch of the outer loop of I-695 will be under a continuous lane closure beginning Sunday, June 28th, at 7 p.m.

Published on June 27, 2026

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Drivers who travel the Beltway through Pikesville should prepare for delays early this week as a major overnight construction project gets underway.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced that a stretch of the outer loop of Interstate 695 will be under a continuous lane closure beginning Sunday, June 28th, at 7 p.m. The work is expected to continue through Tuesday at 9 a.m., weather permitting.

What Kind of Work, Now?

Construction crews will be upgrading guardrails and resurfacing pavement between Reisterstown Road and Interstate 795. During the project, the right lane and right auxiliary lane will remain closed for more than 30 hours.

State highway officials are encouraging drivers to allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes while the work is underway.

Maryland traffic. We all know how things can become congested during peak travel times around here, so this extended closure could add to the usual backups. Especially during Monday morning and evening commutes.

The State Highway Administration says the improvements are part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve one of the region’s busiest highways.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, stay alert in construction zones, and watch for changing traffic patterns throughout the duration of the project.

Next Week: I-695 Closure For Roadwork to Impact Drivers in Pikesville was originally published on 92q.com

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