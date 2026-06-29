Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore police say officers were surrounded by more than 200 dirt bike riders Sunday evening after responding to reports of illegal riding on the city’s northwest side.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. to the 3100 block of Reisterstown Road after receiving reports of a large group of dirt bike riders engaging in dangerous behavior.

When officers arrived, police said the group of riders surrounded their vehicles, prompting additional officers to respond to the scene. Before further action could be taken, the riders dispersed from the area.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

As part of the city’s enforcement strategy, Baltimore officials are reminding gas station owners that knowingly allowing illegal dirt bikes to refuel could result in fines of up to $1,000 or up to 90 days in jail.

Some station owners say they’ve been instructed to shut off fuel pumps whenever groups of dirt bike riders approach, a move they say has disrupted business and frustrated paying customers.

Police encourage anyone with information about illegal dirt bike activity, storage locations or fuel suppliers to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Dirt Bike Tipline at 443-902-4474 or email DirtBikeTips@baltimorepolice.org.

More Than 200 Dirt Bike Riders Swarm Baltimore Police, Officials Say was originally published on 92q.com