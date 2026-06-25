Every Time Barack Obama Has Clapped Back At Trump

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty – 9 of President Obama’s best clapbacks.

Barack Obama may be out of the White House, but if recent years have proven anything, it’s that the former president hasn’t lost his timing. Whether he’s delivering a pointed one-liner from a convention stage, issuing a rare public response through a spokesperson, or casually suggesting he occupies prime real estate in Donald Trump’s mind, Obama has repeatedly shown that when it comes to clapbacks, he prefers a slow burn over a shouting match.

And while the political rivalry between Obama and Trump has evolved into one of the most public feuds in modern politics, some of Obama’s responses have landed with the precision of a seasoned comedian delivering the final punchline.

Here are nine Obama clapback moments that had people talking.

1.”I Obviously Have a Room in His Head” – A Clapback From His 2026 Appearance On All The Smoke.

During a June 24 appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson asked Obama about Trump’s frequent references to him.

Obama’s response?

“I obviously have a room…. a suite in his head.”

The former president appeared amused by the ongoing fixation, calling it “strange” for a sitting president.

“It show’s me somebody’s who’s not focused on the American people.”

But he wasn’t quite finished.

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Reflecting on face-to-face interactions, Obama added that when Trump has been in the same room with him, “He doesn’t talk like that because he knows better.”

After the episode aired, Obama’s comments immediately took off online, with many declaring the “suite in his head” remark an instant classic.

A classic Obama clapback indeed!