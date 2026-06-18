White Illinois Man Accused Of Hurling Slurs At 9-Year-Old Black Boy

Source: Naperville Police Department / DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office

Is it just me, or do the racist whites seem angrier and more hateful than ever, despite having an entire federal government constantly validating their white supremacist views?

The racists are out here slinging racial slurs at 5-year-olds, declaring their wishes to make chattel slavery great again, terrorizing Black family reunions, armed with AR-15s, terrorizing Black pool parties, armed with AR-15s, threatening to lynch Black workers just for knocking on their doors, threatening to shoot 9-year-old Black girls just for ringing their doorbells, invoking the KKK during road rage incidents with Black motorists, sitting alone in their cars, ranting to themselves about how much they hate us, musing about lynching Black people, intentionally provoking Black people with racial slurs with hopes they can justifiably murder us, and, of course, maliciously minding Black people’s business when we’re trying to mind our own.

And that’s a short list from within just the last two years.

Anyway, some rabid white man in Illinois was arrested this week for allegedly shouting racial slurs at a 9-year-old child, pushing him, and tossing his bicycle.

Pictured above is — *checks notes* — 29-year-old Jeffrey Feigenbaum, of Plainfield, Ill. (Yeah — that’s a hard 29. It’s almost as if racism further accelerates white people’s milk-like aging process.) According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Naperville Police Department, Feigenbaum appeared in DuPage County court Sunday on two counts of hate crime, as well as one count each of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Here’s what prosecutors say happened, via WKRC:

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Prosecutors allege the incident occurred June 13 after a group of children were building a fort in the area of West Jefferson Avenue. Authorities said a girl later identified as Feigenbaum’s girlfriend’s daughter damaged the fort, prompting the boy to go to the girl’s residence and knock on the door. Investigators allege Feigenbaum exited the residence, yelled a racial slur at the boy, pushed him and threw the child’s bicycle as he ran away. Naperville police responded to reports of a disturbance involving a white adult male and a Black juvenile at about 1400 W. Jefferson Ave. and launched an investigation that led to the charges.

I mean, they’re really chimping out, aren’t they?

“The allegations against Mr. Feigenbaum are very disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society. DuPage County is comprised of dozens of extremely welcoming and diverse communities, and the type of behavior alleged in this case will not be tolerated. I thank the Naperville Police Department for their help in securing charges against Mr. Feigenbaum. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Denis Cahill and Kevin Kosman for their efforts in securing charges against this defendant.”

A judge denied prosecutors’ request to detain Feigenbaum before trial, and he “was released with conditions that include GPS monitoring, remaining at least 5,000 feet away from the victim, the victim’s home and school, and surrendering all firearms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons to police,” according to WKRC.

Feigenbaum’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 13.

SEE ALSO:

White Man Threatening To ‘Whip’ Black Man Identified



Racist White Woman Says All Black People Should Be Slaves Again





White Illinois Man Accused Of Hurling Slurs At 9-Year-Old Black Boy was originally published on newsone.com