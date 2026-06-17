Source: General / Radio One

The search for a missing Towson University student has come to a tragic end after officials recovered his body from the Potomac River.

Authorities identified the student as 20-year-old Nazir Bell, who was last seen Sunday evening while swimming near the Potomac River. According to officials, Bell became separated from a group in the area of Billy Goat Trail A and Sandy Landing.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service previously stated that Bell was presumed to have drowned after extensive search efforts failed to locate him.

Multiple agencies joined the recovery operation, which continued for several days. Rescue crews utilized advanced technology, including sonar equipment and thermal imaging, to search the river and surrounding areas.

Officials confirmed that Bell’s body was recovered during the search operation. No additional details have been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Towson University has not yet publicly commented on Bell’s death.

Authorities continue to remind residents and visitors to exercise caution while swimming in natural bodies of water, where strong currents and changing conditions can create dangerous situations.

Missing Towson University Student Found Dead in Potomac River was originally published on 92q.com