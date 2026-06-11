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Spurs Lose To Knicks In Epic NBA Finals Game 4 Collapse

San Antonio Spurs Lose To New York Knicks In Epic NBA Finals Game 4 Collapse

The San Antonio Spurs choked away a 29-point lead in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, with the New York Knicks up 3-1 in the series.

Published on June 11, 2026

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2026 NBA Finals - Game Four

The San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks locked horns for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, and it will go down in the history books. The Spurs choked away a 29-point lead, allowing the Knicks to roar back in the second half and win the game in the final seconds of regulation.

San Antonio appeared to be unstoppable in the first half, dominating the Knicks on their home court in Madison Square Garden and silencing the crowd for much of it. However, with gutsy plays from Jalen Brunson, Jose Alvarado, and Josh Hart, the late-game heroics of OG Anunoby were on display with a block on De’Aron Fox and a quick cut to the basket to win it all.

Fox, a capable point guard, played solidly for much of the game, and the team’s top star, Victor Wembyama, was assertive despite being manhandled in the paint. With 12.8 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Fox went up for a contested layup, with Anunoby blocking him and sealing the win on the other end. The Knicks topped the Spurs 107-106.

Inside The NBA’s Charles Barkley referred to San Antonio as the “dumbest basketball team in the history of civilization,” with his co-host Shaquille O’Neal adding that San Antonio went away from the brand of basketball that was winning the game.

True enough, between the Spurs jacking up threes and taking generally bad shots, along with Fox’s mental errors down the stretch, the Knicks remained poised and got within striking distance while never letting up.

The spectacular collapse of the Spurs was the largest comeback in NBA Finals history and will leave a stain on the future hopes of the team as the Finals go on.

On X, we’ve got reactions from the game below.

Photo: Getty

San Antonio Spurs Lose To New York Knicks In Epic NBA Finals Game 4 Collapse was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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