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A new Maryland law targeting repeat speeding offenders is set to introduce new technology designed to keep dangerous drivers off the road, WMAR reports.

Gov. Wes Moore has signed Senate Bill 366 into law, creating the Intelligent Speed Assistance System Pilot Program. The initiative will require certain drivers with suspended or revoked licenses due to repeated speeding violations to have speed-limiting technology installed in their vehicles before they can regain driving privileges.

The program is similar to Maryland’s Ignition Interlock Program, which is used for drivers convicted of certain DUI offenses. Instead of preventing impaired drivers from starting their vehicles, the new system is designed to stop drivers from exceeding posted speed limits.

Intelligent Speed Assistance technology uses GPS data and vehicle sensors to monitor speed and restrict a vehicle from traveling above the legal speed limit. Supporters of the measure say it could help reduce crashes and improve safety on Maryland roadways by targeting habitual speeders.

Under the law, eligible drivers would be required to participate in the monitoring program as a condition of license reinstatement after repeated speeding offenses.

The legislation follows growing concerns about excessive speeding and its role in serious and fatal crashes across the state.

While the law officially takes effect on Oct. 1, 2026, state officials have until Oct. 1, 2027, to fully launch the pilot program. The program is scheduled to run through June 30, 2031, when lawmakers will review its effectiveness and determine whether it should continue beyond the pilot phase.

Habitual Speeders In Maryland Could Face GPS Based Vehicle Restrictions was originally published on 92q.com