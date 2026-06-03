Howard County Guaranteed Income Pilot Offers Families Monthly Payments
Howard County Launches New Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Offering Families Up to $12,000 in Direct Support
Families in Howard County could receive thousands of dollars in direct financial assistance through a new Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program aimed at helping households achieve greater financial stability and economic mobility.
The Community Action Council of Howard County (CAC), in partnership with Howard County Government, has been selected to administer the Guaranteed Basic Income 2 (GBI2) Pilot Program. The initiative builds on the success of a similar program launched last year and is designed to provide flexible financial support to qualifying families.
Under the program, eligible participants will receive $500 per month for 12 months. In addition, another $500 per month will be deposited into a savings account at a local bank on behalf of each participating family. Those savings funds will be released in July 2027 after participants complete a financial literacy course through a designated CAC partner.
Officials say the program is intended to help families meet essential needs while building long term financial security. Funds can be used for expenses such as housing, food, transportation, healthcare, childcare, and education.
Unlike many traditional assistance programs, the GBI2 Pilot Program places no restrictions on how recipients spend the money. Program leaders say the approach gives families the flexibility to address their most urgent needs while reducing financial stress.
To qualify, applicants must live in Howard County for the duration of the program and have at least one child age 17 or younger living in the household. Families must also have incomes between 150% and 300% of the federal poverty level and cannot currently receive income based housing assistance programs such as Housing Choice Vouchers, Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership assistance, Moderate Income Housing Units, or tax credit housing.
Participants must also agree to meet monthly with CAC staff, either virtually or in person, and complete a financial literacy program by June 2027.
Interested families must submit an application and meet all eligibility requirements. If applications exceed available slots, officials will conduct a lottery in early June to select participants. Selected applicants will be required to provide documentation verifying residency, income, household composition, and guardianship status within 14 days to secure their place in the program.
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Howard County Launches New Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Offering Families Up to $12,000 in Direct Support was originally published on 92q.com