Richmond Times-Dispatch

A new Maryland law banning Glock and Glock-style firearms is facing a legal challenge from major gun rights organizations, who argue the measure is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit, filed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), Firearms Policy Coalition, and Second Amendment Foundation, targets Senate Bill 334, which was signed into law by Governor Wes Moore earlier this week. The law is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Once implemented, the legislation will prohibit the manufacture, sale, purchase, or transfer of Glock and similar pistols that can be converted into automatic weapons through the use of attachments.

The law defines a “machine gun convertible pistol” as a semiautomatic handgun that can be modified into a machine gun using an attachment that can be installed by hand or with common household tools.

“In effect, the law bans nearly every Glock and Glock-style pistol on the market,” the NRA stated.

In their legal filing, the plaintiffs argue that the ban violates the Second Amendment, citing prior U.S. Supreme Court rulings that protect commonly used firearms from prohibition. They claim Maryland’s law directly conflicts with established precedent.

“Maryland’s prohibition on many of the most popular handguns in America blatantly defies the court’s precedent,” the NRA added.

A response from the governor’s office has not yet been issued.

Maryland’s New Glock Ban Sparks Lawsuit From NRA and Allies was originally published on 92q.com