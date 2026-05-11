Bob Berg

Hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, who spent part of his teenage years in Baltimore, was honored Friday with a street naming nearly three decades after his death.

Born in New York City, Tupac moved to Baltimore in 1984 and attended Roland Park Middle School, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, and the Baltimore School for the Arts.

A section of Greenmount Avenue, near Tupac’s former childhood home, has officially been renamed “Tupac Shakur Way.”

The dedication ceremony featured rap and spoken-word performances, a special appearance by the Baltimore Orioles mascot, and the unveiling of the new street sign along with a peace pole.

Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, attended the event and shared hopes that the memorial would inspire positivity and unity throughout the community.

“I’m begging the community to allow this park to be a place of safety and refuge,” she said. “When children are in pain, or in need, or running from danger, any adult that’s around should offer protection.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott reflected on Tupac’s deep connection to the city, saying Baltimore was where he “really became a rapper.” Scott highlighted Tupac’s early creative work at Mullan Park, his first rap competition win at the Enoch Pratt Free Library, and his first concert performance at the Cherry Hill Recreation Center.

To mark the occasion, the Baltimore Orioles also handed out Tupac Shakur bobbleheads during Friday’s game, while his sister delivered the ceremonial first pitch.

Baltimore Honors Tupac Shakur With “Tupac Shakur Way” Street Dedication was originally published on 92q.com