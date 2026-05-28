Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Coppin State University is getting ready to tip off another big summer with its 2026 Basketball Camps lineup, giving young athletes the chance to sharpen their skills while learning from the Eagles program.

The university recently announced several camp dates for boys, girls, and coed players throughout the summer. The camps will focus on skill development, competition, teamwork, and overall player growth while giving participants an inside look at Coppin basketball culture.

The 2026 schedule includes multiple elite camps for boys basketball players, starting with the MBB Elite Camp on June 20 and 21, followed by another session on July 25 and 26. A final MBB Elite Camp is also scheduled for August 15 and 16.

For girls basketball players, Coppin will host the WBB Team Camp on August 8 and the WBB Elite Camp on August 9.

The university will also offer a Coed Day and Overnight Camp from August 3 through August 7, giving young athletes a chance to train, compete, and connect with other players in a more immersive basketball experience.

The promotional campaign features the slogan “Building Champions in the Blue & Gold,” highlighting the school’s commitment to developing athletes both on and off the court.

Coppin State Athletics encouraged players and families to stay connected through its social media platforms for additional registration details, camp information, and updates leading into the summer.

The camps are expected to attract aspiring athletes from across the region looking to improve their game and experience training at the Division I level.

For more info, click here.

Coppin State Invites Young Athletes To Level Up Their Game This Summer was originally published on 92q.com