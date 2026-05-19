20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write
- Kandi Burruss has an extensive songwriting catalog, including iconic R&B and pop songs.
- Her songs have spanned multiple eras and genres, from girl group anthems to global chart-toppers.
- Kandi's influence on the music industry is often overlooked, as she has written hits for a diverse range of artists.
20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write
Kandi Burruss has one of the craziest songwriting résumés in music history. While a lot of people know her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta or Xscape, many don’t realize she helped write some of the biggest R&B and pop records ever made.
From girl group anthems to global chart-toppers,
here are 20 songs connected to Kandi Burruss’ songwriting catalog.
RELATED: Kandi Burruss Accuses Todd Tucker Of Faking ‘Daddy Daycare’ For Social Media Amid Child Support Battle
RELATED: Kandi Burruss Says She’s Divorcing Todd Tucker For A ‘Specific Situation,’ Denies Businessman’s Battling Their Prenup
1. No Scrubs — TLC
One of the most iconic R&B songs of all time and arguably Kandi’s most legendary songwriting credit.
2. Bills, Bills, Bills — Destiny’s Child
Kandi helped create Destiny’s Child’s first No. 1 hit.
3. Bug a Boo — Destiny’s Child
Another classic from the Destiny’s Child and Kandi Burruss era.
4. There You Go — Pink
Before Pink became a global superstar, Kandi co-wrote this breakout hit that helped launch her career into the mainstream.
5. Shape of You — Ed Sheeran
Kandi later received songwriting credit on the worldwide smash because of similarities to “No Scrubs.”
6. Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored — Ariana Grande
Kandi received credit through interpolation ties connected to *NSYNC’s “It Makes Me Ill.”
7. It Makes Me Ill — *NSYNC
One of the deeper cuts from *NSYNC’s massively successful “No Strings Attached” album.
8. Pop Ya Collar — Usher
Kandi helped write this smooth early-2000s Usher record.
9. Girl Talk — TLC
Another TLC record tied to Kandi’s songwriting catalog.
10. If I Was Your Man — Joe
A standout R&B record from the early 2000s.
11. Jane Doe — Alicia Keys
Kandi also contributed to Alicia Keys’ catalog.
12. X-Girlfriend — Mariah Carey
Yes, Kandi even has credits connected to Mariah Carey.
13. Tell Me No — Whitney Houston
Another legendary vocalist connected to Kandi’s pen.
14. Good Guy — Boyz II Men
Kandi’s songwriting influence stretches across multiple eras of R&B.
15. Don’t Think I’m Not — Kandi
Kandi stepped into the spotlight herself with this solo hit in 2000.
16. Just Kickin’ It — Xscape
One of Xscape’s signature hits and a major part of Kandi’s rise in music.
17. Who Can I Run To — Xscape
A timeless R&B classic still heavily played today.
18. Feels So Good — Xscape
Another fan favorite from Xscape’s golden era.
19. Understanding — Xscape
One of the songs that helped establish Xscape as one of the top R&B groups of the ‘90s.
20. Tardy for the Party — Kim Zolciak
Reality TV history was made with this one.
Kandi Burruss’ songwriting catalog is honestly one of the most overlooked in music.
Whether it’s R&B, pop, or songs that got sampled into modern hits, there’s a good chance she helped soundtrack your life in some way.
20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write was originally published on hot1009.com