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These Were Maryland’s Top Baby Names In 2025

Here Are The 25 Most Popular Baby Names In Maryland Right Now

Published on May 15, 2026

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Overhead look at a newborn baby in his crib with a mobile in view
Source: Cavan Images / Jamie Sapp / Getty

New data from the Social Security Administration shows which baby names ruled in Maryland in 2025, and some longtime favorites are still holding strong.

For boys, Liam once again claimed the top spot with 463 births, followed by Noah and Lucas. On the girls’ side, Ailany narrowly edged out Charlotte and Olivia for the No. 1 ranking.

Classic names like William, James, Elizabeth, and Eleanor remained popular across the state, while newer trending names including Thiago, Eliana, Aurora, and Scarlett also made major moves on the list.

The rankings are based on Social Security card application data and reflect the most frequently used baby names for births in Maryland during 2025.

Here’s a look at the top 25 baby names for boys and girls in Maryland this year, according to the Social Security Administration:

Top 25 Boy Names In Maryland For 2025

  • Liam
  • Noah
  • Lucas
  • Theodore
  • Oliver
  • William
  • Ethan
  • Henry
  • James
  • Thiago
  • Elijah
  • Michael
  • Dylan
  • Jack
  • Mateo
  • Levi
  • Isaac
  • Benjamin
  • Jayden
  • Mason
  • Owen
  • Jackson
  • Samuel
  • Cooper
  • John

Top 25 Girl Names In Maryland For 2025

  • Ailany
  • Charlotte
  • Olivia
  • Mia
  • Sophia
  • Eliana
  • Emma
  • Isabella
  • Amelia
  • Zoe
  • Madison
  • Evelyn
  • Ava
  • Elizabeth
  • Lucy
  • Eleanor
  • Sofia
  • Grace
  • Naomi
  • Lily
  • Aria
  • Aurora
  • Chloe
  • Violet
  • Scarlett

Here Are The 25 Most Popular Baby Names In Maryland Right Now was originally published on 92q.com

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