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A coalition of Maryland leaders and energy advocates is pressuring PJM Interconnection to address rising electricity costs during the company’s annual meeting in Baltimore this week.

PJM, which is headquartered in Pennsylvania, manages the electric grid for more than a dozen states and jurisdictions, including Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. CBS Baltimore reports that the organization’s conference runs from May 11 through May 13.

Advocates gathered outside the event Monday morning, accusing PJM of contributing to higher utility bills by favoring fossil fuel plants over renewable energy projects. Organizers claim the company’s handling of the power grid has played a direct role in increasing costs for residents across the region.

The group is urging PJM to allow more clean energy projects onto the grid, arguing the move could lower household energy costs. Supporters pointed to an analysis suggesting customers could save roughly $500 annually if more renewable energy sources were approved and connected faster.

In response, PJM defended its process, saying thousands of megawatts of renewable energy projects have already been reviewed and approved. The company stated that delays preventing some projects from moving forward are often tied to permitting challenges, financing issues, supply chain problems, and local siting hurdles beyond its control. PJM also noted that it has approved approximately 53 gigawatts of mostly renewable energy generation, including 1.6 gigawatts in Maryland alone.

The debate comes as Maryland faces growing energy demands while continuing to rely heavily on imported electricity. According to Baltimore Gas and Electric, the state currently imports nearly 46% of the electricity it uses because it does not generate enough power on its own.

Rising Utility Costs Spark Protest Outside PJM Annual Meeting in Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com