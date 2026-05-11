John Harbaugh Lists Owings Mills Mansion for $6.9 Million After Ravens Exit

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is officially parting ways with Maryland after listing his longtime Owings Mills estate for $6.9 million, MansionGobal reports.

The veteran coach put the sprawling property on the market Thursday, months after being fired by the Ravens following an 8-9 season that ended without a playoff appearance. Harbaugh, 63, spent 18 seasons leading Baltimore and guided the franchise to its second Super Bowl championship in 2013.

According to property records, Harbaugh purchased the home for $3 million in November 2013, the same year the Ravens captured the Lombardi Trophy. The property is owned through a trust.

After leaving Baltimore, Harbaugh was hired in January as the new head coach of the New York Giants. It remains unclear whether he has purchased a new home near MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Located on nearly nine wooded acres in Owings Mills, the stone mansion dates back to 1905 and was later renovated by Maryland-based Delbert Adams Construction Group. The home is listed by Megan Wolfe of O’Conor, Mooney & Fitzgerald.

The traditional-style estate offers more than 9,100 square feet across four levels and features five bedrooms, multiple fireplaces, formal living and dining spaces, and a renovated kitchen complete with a breakfast nook and built-in banquette seating.

The upstairs primary suite includes a sitting room, fireplace, and private balconies connected to both the bedroom and bathroom. Outside, the property features bluestone patios, a covered outdoor sitting area with a fireplace, a pool, hot tub, and pool house.

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Additional highlights include a detached stone carriage house with its own kitchen, family room, full bathroom, and flexible upper-level space that could serve as a studio, office, or guest suite. The estate also includes a basketball court and a four-car garage with a loft space above it.

John Harbaugh Lists Owings Mills Mansion for $6.9 Million After Ravens Exit was originally published on 92q.com