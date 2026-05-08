Nah, We Good: Morehouse Medical Students Protest Republican Commencement Speaker Rep. Rich McCormick

Morehouse students criticize GOP alumnus' conservative views, argue they conflict with school's progressive values.

Students demand school reconsider invitation, claim they were not consulted on speaker selection.

Debate centers on politics, representation, and Morehouse's role in serving Black communities and diversifying medicine.

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Not another HBCU having a South Carolina State University moment…

According to reporting by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), students at Morehouse School of Medicine are pushing back hard against the school’s decision to have U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick deliver the commencement address at this year’s graduation ceremony, continuing a longstanding debate over politics, representation, and the mission of one of America’s most prominent historically Black medical institutions.

A number of students and local supporters have publicly criticized McCormick’s selection, arguing that many of his conservative political positions and congressional votes conflict with the values Morehouse claims to uphold.

“As future physicians, we realize that we’re going to interact with diverse patients who have different perspectives, but we feel that someone who’s championing us on our graduation day and giving us a charge to move forward with the future should also uphold our values and the morals that we uphold,” Kiara Huff told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The congressman, representing Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, is also a physician and graduate of the institution, which school leaders cited as a reason for inviting him to speak. Yes, a white man, a Republican, got his doctorate from an HBCU. Everybody wants what Black folks have to offer, but no one wants to protect Black people. Administrators reportedly described the invitation as a “homecoming” for an alumnus who has worked in medicine and public service. It should be noted that using the word “homecoming” in this context made us throw up in our mouth a lil’ bit.

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Despite the backlash, McCormick says he plans to attend the ceremony and speak as scheduled.

“I plan to deliver the speech to honor my alma mater, celebrate the graduates’ achievements, and continue a tradition I’ve been part of before. My character and contributions should be judged on merit, not politics or appearance,” he said.

Sounds WAY too much like “I don’t see color.”



But many students say that the explanation is not enough. A multitude of protesters gathered outside the school this week, demanding the school reconsider the invitation, with some arguing specifically about McCormick’s stances on DEI, healthcare access, and social issues that run counter to the school’s historic mission of serving Black communities and increasing diversity in medicine. Students also expressed frustration that they were not consulted before the speaker was announced.

Morehouse students published a letter earlier this week laying out their grievances with McCormick being chosen to speak. It reads in part:

“If our mission is to increase the number of doctors of color and improve health outcomes for underrepresented populations, Congressman McCormick stands directly in opposition to it,” the letter stated. “We hope leadership understands that the hurt and frustration surrounding this decision stem not only from differing opinions but from the feeling that student voices, lived experiences, and trust in institutional leadership are being overlooked.”

Shoutout to the Morehouse students who used their voices to speak truth to power.

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Nah, We Good: Morehouse Medical Students Protest Republican Commencement Speaker Rep. Rich McCormick was originally published on bossip.com