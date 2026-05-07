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Southwest Flights Damaged After Planes Collide At BWI Gates

Published on May 7, 2026

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Passengers on two Southwest Airlines flights at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport were forced to switch planes earlier this week after the aircraft made contact while pushing back from their gates.

According to the FAA and Southwest Airlines, Southwest Flight 1048 bound for Connecticut and Flight 562 headed to Houston clipped each other during pushback operations, causing minor damage to the planes’ wingtips.

Southwest said both aircraft were immediately taken out of service following the incident. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members.

The airline confirmed that an internal review is underway and reiterated that safety remains its top priority.

In a statement, Southwest said, “Safety is our top priority for both our passengers and employees.”

The FAA has also launched an investigation into the incident.

FAA officials noted that the area where the planes were maneuvering is typically outside direct communication with air traffic controllers, meaning pilots and ground crews rely heavily on coordination and spatial awareness during pushback procedures.

Southwest Flights Damaged After Planes Collide At BWI Gates was originally published on 92q.com

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