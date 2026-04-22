Players With Baltimore Ties Who Made Their Mark In Basketball
From the City To The League: Players With Baltimore Ties
Baltimore’s reputation as a basketball city continues to hold strong, with players from the area competing across professional leagues around the world. The city has long been known for producing tough, skilled athletes who have gone on to leave their mark at the college and professional levels.
From neighborhood courts to major arenas, Baltimore’s influence on the game is rooted in its culture, competition, and community. Generations of players have come through the area, building a legacy that continues to grow with each new wave of talent.
Keep scrolling for a list of stars who represent the city well!
Bub Carrington | Washington Wizards
Haywood Highsmith | Phoenix Suns
Derik Queen | New Orleans Pelicans
Julian Reese | Washington Wizards
Jarace Walker | Indiana Pacers
Angel Reese | Atlanta Dream
Cam Spencer | Memphis Grizzlies
Angel McCoughtry
Carmelo Anthony
Jalen Smith
Nia Clouden
Jasmine Dickey
Reggie Williams
Sam Cassell
Marvin Webster
Terry Dozier
Juan Dixon
Muggsy Bogues
Reggie Lewis
Reggie Bullock
Kurk Lee
From the City To The League: Players With Baltimore Ties was originally published on 92q.com
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