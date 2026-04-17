GED Section: The Real Threats to Our Communities

Leaders use fear of distant threats to justify military spending over community needs.

Domestic violence & lack of healthcare pose greater threats than foreign terrorism.

Billionaire-driven policies that enrich the wealthy come at the cost of human lives.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

D.L. Hughley’s Notes from the GED Section, challenged the mainstream narrative we are fed daily, urging our communities to look past manufactured global anxieties. Instead, he wants us to focus on the immediate, tangible issues impacting our neighborhoods and our wallets. His breakdown offered a raw look at how systemic priorities leave everyday people behind.

The segment first exposed how leadership uses fear as a tool for constant distraction. For decades, politicians have pushed urgent narratives about foreign powers enriching uranium and plotting our destruction. Hughley pointed out that a massive portion of the nation’s wealth goes directly to the military to combat these unseen enemies. This relentless fear-mongering justifies funneling money away from vital community programs. They keep the public terrified of distant threats, ensuring we do not question where our tax dollars are actually going.

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Hughley then broke down the numbers to reveal the true dangers to our safety. While foreign terrorism dominates news cycles, the actual reality looks entirely different. Since the tragic events of September 11, a relatively small number of citizens have lost their lives to foreign extremists. In stark contrast, domestic threats and everyday gun violence claim tens of thousands of lives regularly. He emphasized that the most immediate threat to our physical safety is right here at home. We lose far more community members to local violence and a lack of proper healthcare than to any overseas conflict.



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The conversation naturally shifted to the everyday economic hurdles that truly terrorize families. The real danger is not a distant political regime, but the inability to afford basic human needs. Rising costs for groceries, gas, housing, and medical care are the actual crises hitting our pockets hard. Hughley bluntly noted that foreign republics have nothing on corporate giants like Bank of America or Chevron when it comes to draining our daily livelihoods. True affordability is the central issue we face, yet it constantly takes a back seat to massive defense spending.

Finally, Hughley tackled the devastating impact of billionaire-driven policies on our most vulnerable. He called out figures like Elon Musk and a system designed to enrich the ultra-wealthy at the direct expense of the working class. When crucial social safety nets like Social Security, Medicare, and school lunch programs face severe cuts to fund tax breaks for billionaires, the cost is measured in human lives. He estimated these ruthless cuts cost thousands of lives annually, far exceeding the toll of any hypothetical foreign attack.



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GED Section: The Real Threats to Our Communities was originally published on blackamericaweb.com