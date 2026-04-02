NFL Says It Wants HBCU Talent But Overlooks These Players

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HBCU football players keep proving they belong at the highest level. But when draft night comes around, the numbers tell a different story.

There’s no shortage of talent coming out of historically Black colleges and universities. That’s been true for decades. But according to reporting from HBCU Sports, that talent isn’t translating into consistent opportunities in the NFL Draft. At this point, the pattern is hard to ignore. Every year, fans tune in hoping to hear at least one HBCU name called, and the fact that it’s even a question says everything about the level of visibility these athletes are getting.

The 2025 NFL Draft made that gap even more obvious. Only one active HBCU player was selected. Just one. And while some might try to read that as a reflection of talent, that’s not what’s actually happening. The talent is there. The problem is how often it’s being seen—and who’s being prioritized.

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And now, with the 2026 NFL Draft just weeks away, that same question is back on the table. Because this next class isn’t short on ability. It’s full of players who’ve already proven they can compete. The real issue is whether the system will finally recognize it. Whether scouts, front offices, and decision-makers will expand who they see as “draft-worthy,” or whether HBCU athletes will once again be pushed to the margins and forced to prove themselves after the fact instead of being valued from the start.

Because while Power Five athletes move through a well-established pipeline, many HBCU players are forced to take a different route. Instead of hearing their names called on draft night, they’re signing as undrafted free agents, fighting for roster spots at rookie minicamps, and having to prove themselves all over again just to get the same shot.

That’s part of why events like the HBCU Legacy Bowl matter. The NFL has started putting more attention on these showcases, giving standout players a chance to perform in front of scouts and decision-makers. It’s a step forward, but it’s not the same as being fully integrated into the traditional draft pipeline. These players are still being asked to go above and beyond just to be considered.

And here’s the contradiction: the interest is there.

According to HBCU Gameday, multiple HBCU players continue to draw attention ahead of free agency, with teams recognizing their potential and bringing them into camps. So the league is clearly seeing the talent. It’s just not consistently translating into draft-day opportunities. That creates a frustrating reality where HBCU athletes are respected—but not prioritized.

At the same time, the landscape of college football is shifting. With the rise of the transfer portal and NIL deals, players with NFL potential are often incentivized to leave HBCUs for larger programs that offer more exposure and resources. And while that may make sense individually, it raises a broader question about what it means for HBCU programs in the long term. If the system rewards leaving, how do these programs continue to build and keep the talent they develop?

Maybe the question really isn’t about ability, but access. HBCU players are producing. They’re showing up. They’re earning opportunities wherever they can. But until the draft reflects that reality, the pipeline will remain uneven.

And that means too many of these athletes will keep taking the harder path to the same destination and working twice as hard just to be seen.

Jodi Ham is a junior broadcast journalism major at Howard University. She is interested in sports reporting. You can follow her on Instagram @jh_armani

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The NFL Says It Wants HBCU Talent, So Why Are These Players Still Getting Overlooked? was originally published on newsone.com