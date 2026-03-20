Did You Know Spike Lee Produced These Movies?
- Lee has expanded his production company to back projects beyond his own filmography.
- His producer credit helps get these projects made and seen, even if his name isn't in the director's chair.
- The films he's produced cover a range of genres, from comedies to horror anthologies to biopics.
When most people talk about Spike Lee movies, they think about the joints he directed, from “Do the Right Thing” to “Malcolm X” and “BlacKkKlansman.” But Spike Lee’s movie legacy is bigger than his director credits, thanks to a long list of films he has produced or executive produced through his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks banner.
As his influence grew, he expanded his 40 Acres, and backed projects beyond his own filmography. In 2019, after decades in the industry, he finally won a competitive Oscar for “BlacKkKlansman.” That win only confirmed a legacy that was already secure.
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Yet Lee’s impact doesn’t end with the movies he directs. Through 40 Acres and a Mule, he’s also produced or executive produced a number of titles that fans may not immediately connect to him. His name may not appear in the “Directed by” line, but it’s still there in the credits. That credit often helps get these projects made and seen.
Did You Know Spike Lee Produced These Movies?
The Best Man (1999)
Produced by Lee’s company, this ensemble dramedy from director Malcolm D. Lee follows college friends reuniting for a wedding, mixing romance, secrets and sharp humor.
Love & Basketball (2000)
Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, this New Line release pairs a love story with a lifelong hoops rivalry, becoming a staple Black romance with Lee’s banner behind it.
Tales from the Hood (1995)
Executive produced by Lee, the horror anthology from Rusty Cundieff uses genre storytelling to tackle racism, police brutality and abuse.
Tales from the Hood 2 (2018)
Years later, Lee returns as executive producer as Cundieff and Darin Scott revive the franchise with more socially driven horror tales.
Drop Squad (1994)
Serving as executive producer, Lee supports David C. Johnson’s satirical drama about a secret group “reprogramming” Black people who’ve sold out their communities.
Cronies (2015)
As an executive producer, Lee backs Michael Larnell’s low-key indie about friendship and loyalty over one long day in St. Louis.
Touched With Fire (2015)
Executive produced by Lee, Paul Dalio’s drama looks at bipolar disorder through the relationship of two poets who meet in a psychiatric hospital.
Nigerian Prince (2018)
Lee lends his name as executive producer to Faraday Okoro’s thriller about a Nigerian American teen caught up in an email scam operation overseas.
See You Yesterday (2019)
Produced with 40 Acres’ support, Stefon Bristol’s time-travel film follows two Bronx teens trying to save a loved one from a police killing.
Evolution of a Criminal (2014)
As an executive producer, Lee helps bring Darius Clark Monroe’s documentary to audiences, chronicling the filmmaker’s own past as a teenage bank robber.
Did You Know Spike Lee Produced These Movies? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com