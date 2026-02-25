Listen Live
Close
Local

22-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting At Maryland State Police Trooper

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights
Source: Radio ONE / General

A 22-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire on a Maryland State Police trooper during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in the city.

Maurquise Emillo James is charged with attempted murder, felony assault, and multiple firearm offenses. Authorities say he is already being held without bond in Montgomery County in connection with an unrelated violent case, CBS reports.

Police said James was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Montgomery County following a coordinated, multi-agency search.

Investigators say the shooting happened when a trooper tried to stop a gray Infiniti near the intersection of Belle Avenue and Milford Avenue. As the trooper approached the driver’s side, the door cracked open, and the driver, identified as James, allegedly fired several shots from inside the vehicle.

The trooper was transported to a hospital with powder burns caused by the close-range gunfire but was not struck by any bullets, according to officials.

22-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting At Maryland State Police Trooper was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
National  |  Joe Jurado

Nashville Republicans Blame DEI For Winter Storm Power Outages. No, Seriously

News  |  Carl Nelson

Baba Lumumba on Self-Ambivalence, Jeff Gallop’s Investigations, & Dr. Robinson on Black America’s Religious Landscape

Local  |  Editor Staff

Calling All Employers: Vendor Opportunities Now Open For 2026 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair

Black History Month  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore’s Black History Is Marked By Two Defining Uprisings That Changed the City

Black History Month  |  Editor Staff

WATCH: From Survival To Service: How Erricka Bridgeford Turned Pain Into Peace Work In Baltimore

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close