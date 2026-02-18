Child Hit By SUV During Altercation on West Baltimore Street
Baltimore police say an 11-year-old boy was hit by an SUV Tuesday afternoon on the city’s west side.
Officers responded around 3:57 p.m. to the 100 block of North Hilton Street after reports of a pedestrian struck. Investigators said the child ran into the roadway during an altercation just before the crash.
The driver stayed at the scene following the incident. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital, but officials did not immediately release information about his condition.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing.
