Listen Live
Close
Local

Baltimore’s Dunbar High School on Lockdown Following Gun Report

Dunbar High Lockdown Lifted After False Gun Report, Early Dismissal

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Updated: Feb. 18, 2026 2:41 p.m.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore was placed on lockdown for several hours Wednesday after a report of a possible gun on campus, school officials said.

Around 11:30 a.m., a student reported seeing a person with a weapon inside the school. The building was immediately placed on lockdown, parents were notified and an investigation began.

Baltimore Police, school police officers and sheriff’s deputies all assisted in a search of the campus. Officials said no one was in immediate danger during the incident.

Authorities did not locate any firearm during the search and later determined the report was false.

The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m., and students were dismissed early. All after-school activities were canceled Wednesday.

Baltimore City Public Schools said the lockdown was implemented to allow officers to conduct a thorough search and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Original Post @ 2/18/26 12:57 pm.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School has been placed on lockdown following reports of a possible gun on campus.

Baltimore City Public Schools said the lockdown was initiated to allow school police officers to conduct a thorough search of the building.

Officials emphasized that no one is in immediate danger and that the situation currently remains a reported sighting of a weapon.

This story is developing.

Dunbar High Lockdown Lifted After False Gun Report, Early Dismissal was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close