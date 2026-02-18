Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Updated: Feb. 18, 2026 2:41 p.m.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore was placed on lockdown for several hours Wednesday after a report of a possible gun on campus, school officials said.

Around 11:30 a.m., a student reported seeing a person with a weapon inside the school. The building was immediately placed on lockdown, parents were notified and an investigation began.

Baltimore Police, school police officers and sheriff’s deputies all assisted in a search of the campus. Officials said no one was in immediate danger during the incident.

Authorities did not locate any firearm during the search and later determined the report was false.

The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m., and students were dismissed early. All after-school activities were canceled Wednesday.

Baltimore City Public Schools said the lockdown was implemented to allow officers to conduct a thorough search and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Original Post @ 2/18/26 12:57 pm.

This story is developing.

Dunbar High Lockdown Lifted After False Gun Report, Early Dismissal was originally published on 92q.com