One Dead, Three Injured After Shootout And Crash Near Mondawmin Mall

One man is dead and three others are injured after a shootout that ended in a vehicle crash Monday night near Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore, according to Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a large crime scene in the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where multiple streets were shut down as police investigated.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had collided in the mall parking lot. Two men, ages 23 and 25, were discovered at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators later located a third shooting victim, a 27-year-old man, in the 3000 block of Tioga Parkway. He was also injured but survived. A fourth victim, a 24-year-old man, was found dead in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.

Police recovered three handguns and a rifle from the various crime scenes.

“As you can see, this is an extensive crime scene,” Worley said at the scene. “It was a shootout. It looked like it occurred here in this parking lot where the two vehicles were crashed together.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

