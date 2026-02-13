Orioles Owner David Rubenstein Named In Epstein Document Release

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, is among the many prominent figures whose names appear in newly released files tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Documents made public by the U.S. Department of Justice include email exchanges from 2012 showing that Rubenstein and Epstein were introduced by Epstein associate Boris Nikolic and later met in person. In one exchange, Epstein wrote, “nice meeting you finally,” to which Rubenstein replied, “Thanks very much. Enjoyed the chance to meet you as well.” The correspondence also referenced former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

In a separate July 2012 email included in the release, Epstein forwarded Nikolic a photograph of a woman in a bathing suit with the note, “For David Rubenstein.” The records do not allege any wrongdoing by Rubenstein.

Rubenstein spokesperson Chris Ullman said the billionaire investor met Epstein once for about 20 minutes at Carlyle’s office after being approached about potential philanthropic initiatives that Rubenstein ultimately declined to pursue. Ullman added that a suggested follow-up meeting between Rubenstein and Barak never took place and described Rubenstein’s contact with Epstein as limited to that brief encounter and related emails.

The Department of Justice released millions of pages of documents and images connected to Epstein following passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated disclosure of federal investigative materials related to the financier.

Epstein, who pleaded guilty to state sex-crime charges in Florida in 2008, was arrested again on federal sex-trafficking charges in 2019. He died by suicide in a New York jail before his case went to trial.

