Hundreds Rally in Baltimore to Protest ICE Enforcement

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Baltimore on Friday to protest immigration enforcement practices by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), joining a broader wave of actions taking place across Maryland and the country.

Inside the Rally

The protest began at Hopkins Plaza before moving toward the George H. Fallon Federal Building, which houses an ICE detention facility. Organizers said the location was chosen intentionally, hoping that detainees inside could hear the support being voiced outside.

“I hope this sends a message to our immigrant neighbors, friends, and family that this city will fight with them and for them,” said protester Jake Eckler. “As long as our neighbors are being taken and detained, we’re going to keep showing up and demanding an end to it.”

Elected officials also joined the demonstration, echoing concerns about enforcement tactics and conditions inside detention facilities. U.S. Rep. Johnny Olszewski said the protest reflected a broader moral response from the community.

“The message here is that people of faith and people of conscience are saying enough is enough,” Olszewski said. “We have to put a stop to what’s happening to American citizens and to our cities.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen criticized ICE’s approach, calling current enforcement practices excessive and unaccountable.

“People’s rights are being trampled,” Van Hollen said. “There’s a vigilante-style aggression, and no one is being held responsible.”

The Road Ahead: Baltimore and ICE

Friday’s rally followed a press conference held the night before by Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway, who called on the city to end cooperation with ICE operations. Conway described the use of Baltimore facilities as deeply troubling.

“Baltimore is not required to be a staging ground for cruelty,” Conway said. “We’re not required to cooperate with it.”

Protesters also pointed to videos and reports alleging poor conditions inside the detention facility. Melanie Bells, one of the demonstrators, said the turnout reflected growing public concern.

“There are people being held in horrible conditions upstairs, and the community mobilized to make sure their voices were heard,” Bells said. “The energy here shows people do not want ICE operating in Baltimore.”

Organizers said protests will continue until changes are made to immigration enforcement and detention practices.

Hundreds Rally in Baltimore to Protest ICE Enforcement was originally published on 92q.com