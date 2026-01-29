Trump Allies, FBI Searches Fulton County Election Office

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

On Wednesday (January 28), FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta. The move comes after FBI Director Kash Patel has initiated investigations that fall in line with the long-held grievances of President Donald Trump, including his repeated claims that that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

An FBI spokesperson initially declined to give further details about the operation, but did confirm to Newsweek that the complex was being searched. But when contacted by The Hill, another spokesperson, Jenna Selitto, said that the agents took away boxes that contained ballots. This was confirmed by Fulton County spokesperson Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez, who said that agents were looking for all records related to the 2020 presidential election.

The situation became more curious after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has been relatively out of the public eye, was spotted on the phone at the Fulton County Election Hub in a photograph taken by Reuters photographer Elijah Nouvelage. Also present at the search was FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey. Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) shared the photo in a post on X, formerly Twitter, asking: “Why is Tulsi Gabbard at an FBI raid on an election office in Fulton County?”