Maryland Braces For Heavy Snow And Hazardous Roads This Weekend

Source: JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado / Getty

State and local officials are urging Maryland residents to take precautions ahead of a powerful winter storm expected to bring dangerous travel conditions across the state this weekend.

Forecasters say heavy snow, ice, and bitterly cold temperatures will be the main concerns from Saturday night through early Monday morning.

“The safety and security of our residents is our top priority,” said Wes Moore. “Please remain vigilant, listen to authorities, use common sense, and complete emergency preparations as soon as possible.”

Moore declared a State of Preparedness on Wednesday, activating Maryland’s coordinated response and interagency planning ahead of the storm.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday evening through early Monday for Carroll, Howard, Baltimore, Harford, Anne Arundel, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Talbot counties, as well as Baltimore City.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday morning, when conditions could deteriorate quickly. Meteorologists across the area say snowfall rates could reach one to three inches per hour at times. The Baltimore region could see six inches or more during the storm. With temperatures dropping into the teens, snow is expected to stick immediately and accumulate rapidly. Sleet and freezing rain may also mix in, increasing the risk of icy roads.

In Baltimore, city agencies are already preparing. The Department of Transportation will begin pretreating major routes, bridges, hills, overpasses, and interstate ramps, including I-83 and MD 295, starting Friday. Crews will use brine to help prevent snow and ice buildup, and road teams and contractors are prepared to work around the clock.

“We’re going to plan for the worst,” said Brandon Scott.

City-owned parking garages will be open and free on a first-come, first-served basis to help residents during the storm. Baltimore has also issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert, allowing the city to activate warming centers as wind chills are expected to fall below 13 degrees.

Scott urged residents to focus on practical preparation. “Be prepared and get prepared now,” he said. “That means having essentials like water and batteries to operate a radio, not clearing out grocery store shelves.”