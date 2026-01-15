Bitter Arctic Blast Triggers Code Blue Alert Across Baltimore City

Source: R1 / R1

Maryland is once again in the grip of bitter winter weather as a powerful arctic cold front pushed through the state early Thursday morning, bringing dangerous temperatures and prompting a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert in Baltimore City. After a brief January thaw that delivered several mild and enjoyable days, the sudden return of harsh cold is creating serious concerns for vulnerable residents.

Baltimore City officials issued the Code Blue alert for Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures and wind chills are expected to plunge to life threatening levels. A Code Blue is declared when temperatures including wind chill fall to 13 degrees or lower or when weather conditions are severe enough to pose a substantial risk to health and safety. With overnight lows near 20 degrees and wind chills dropping into the single digits and lower teens, city leaders are urging residents to take precautions and use available resources.

Daytime conditions on Thursday offered little relief, with highs only reaching the lower to middle 30s and wind chills hovering around 20 degrees. The cold will linger into Friday, though afternoon temperatures are expected to rebound slightly into the mid 30s. Even so, a gusty southwest breeze will keep it feeling colder than the thermometer suggests.

Looking ahead, the cold loosens its grip briefly on Saturday as highs climb into the lower to middle 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible, especially north and west of the Baltimore Beltway, with minimal accumulation expected, accoring to the National Weather Service. Slick spots could still develop on bridges and untreated surfaces.

Another blast of bitter cold arrives Saturday night into Sunday, with lingering uncertainty around light snow chances. The most dangerous cold appears poised to return early next week, with wind chills near zero possible by Tuesday morning. Residents are encouraged to dress warmly, stay informed, and check on those most at risk as Maryland faces another stretch of deep winter cold.