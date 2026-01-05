McDonald’s Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over McRib Sandwich

Source: David Paul Morris / Getty

McDonald’s is facing a class-action lawsuit over its iconic McRib sandwich, with plaintiffs alleging that the product’s name and marketing are misleading. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, claims that the McRib does not contain any actual rib meat, despite its name and rib-shaped patty.

The Allegations

The plaintiffs argue that McDonald’s has deceived consumers by marketing the McRib as a premium pork rib product. According to the complaint, the sandwich is made from “restructured” pork, which includes cuts such as pork shoulder, heart, tripe, and scalded stomach, rather than actual rib meat. The lawsuit also highlights the sandwich’s distinctive rib-shaped patty as a deliberate attempt to mislead customers into believing they are purchasing a higher-quality product.

The plaintiffs, who hail from California, New York, Illinois, and Washington, D.C., allege that McDonald’s has capitalized on the perception of rib meat as a premium product, charging consumers a higher price for the McRib. The sandwich has reportedly sold for as much as $7.89 at some locations, significantly higher than other menu items.

McDonald’s Response

McDonald’s has denied the allegations, stating that the McRib is made with 100% pork sourced from U.S. farmers. The company emphasized its commitment to food quality and transparency, asserting that the claims in the lawsuit “distort the facts.” McDonald’s also pointed to past efforts to debunk myths about the McRib, including a 2014 video featuring former “MythBusters” host Grant Imahara, which showed the patty being made from ground pork, water, salt, and preservatives.

Legal Claims and Consumer Impact

The lawsuit seeks class-action status on behalf of U.S. consumers who purchased the McRib in the past four years. It alleges multiple causes of action, including fraudulent omission, misrepresentation, breach of warranty, and unjust enrichment. The plaintiffs are seeking damages, restitution, and injunctive relief to prevent further deceptive marketing practices.

The McRib, introduced in 1981, has become one of McDonald’s most recognizable limited-time offerings. Its periodic availability has created a sense of urgency among fans, which the lawsuit claims discourages consumers from scrutinizing its ingredients.

The McRib most recently made its return to the hamburger franchise starting around November 11, 2025. For now, McDonald’s McRib is still available for a limited time in select U.S. markets,

