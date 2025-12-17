82-Year-Old Dies After Being Pulled From Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Source: Joseph Giglio / 500px / Getty

An 82-year-old man died after being pulled from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to the area around the 1200 block of Dockside Circle at approximately 11:05 a.m. after reports of a person in the water. Fire department personnel located the man and attempted rescue efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said there were no immediate signs of foul play, and investigators do not believe the death is suspicious. The Baltimore Police Department is handling the investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the man’s entering the water.

While officials stressed that each case is investigated individually, Wednesday’s incident adds to a list of past recoveries in the Inner Harbor area. Back in July, we reported that police pulled a submerged van from the harbor that contained human remains. Investigators later determined the vehicle, which bore the logo of Silver Taxi Cab Service of Waldorf, had been reported missing in 2014 and was believed to have been underwater for several years.

No additional details about Wednesday’s incident, including the man’s identity or how he entered the harbor, have been released. Authorities said more information will be provided if it becomes available.