Baltimore Unveils 2026 Festival Lineup With Major Cultural Celebrations

Source: RudyBalasko / Getty

Baltimore is gearing up for a major year of culture, music, and celebration.

City leaders on Monday unveiled Baltimore’s official lineup of major events and festivals for 2026, promising residents and visitors a calendar filled with familiar favorites and milestone moments across Charm City.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the city’s goal is to make 2026 bigger, brighter, and more inclusive while continuing to uplift local artists and communities.

“I hope to see all of Baltimore joining us all year long to uplift local artists, enjoy great music, and come together to celebrate everything that makes us Charm City,” Scott said.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Several beloved annual events will return in 2026, starting with Artscape, which will take place Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24. Known as the largest free outdoor arts festival in the nation, Artscape has been a Baltimore staple since 1982 and recently made its downtown debut after years in Mount Vernon, Station North, and Bolton Hill.

AFRAM will mark a major milestone as it celebrates its 50th anniversary from Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 22, during Juneteenth weekend. The longtime festival honors African American culture through music, art, food, and family friendly programming.

The Baltimore Caribbean Carnival is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, bringing its colorful Trinidad-style parade, international cuisine, and global sounds back to the city.

Literary lovers can look forward to the Baltimore Book Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, featuring poetry, storytelling, and activities for readers of all ages.

Charm City Live returns on Saturday, Sept. 19, as a one-day music festival that has become an unofficial end-of-summer tradition.

The year will close with the New Year’s Eve Spectacular at the Inner Harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 31, featuring fireworks, food, ice skating, and live entertainment.

Baltimore will also play a key role in the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, including the SAIL250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore, scheduled for June 26 through July 4, 2026.