Ravens Set For Primetime Showdown At Lambeau As Week 17 Schedule Drops

The NFL just dropped its Week 17 Saturday lineup, and Baltimore fans have their eyes locked on one thing: the Ravens are heading into primetime.

The league announced that Baltimore will take the national stage on Saturday, December 27, with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff against the Green Bay Packers, streaming exclusively on Peacock. It’s one of only two Saturday matchups the NFL selected, putting the Ravens front and center as the regular season winds down.

For Baltimore, this game is huge. The Ravens sit at 6–7 and are fighting to climb back into the AFC playoff picture. A primetime road game at historic Lambeau Field could either keep their postseason hopes alive or close the door on January football in Charm City.

Meanwhile, the Packers enter the week with a 9–3–1 record and currently hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC, making this a tough test for Baltimore as both teams look to solidify their playoff positioning.

The earlier Saturday matchup features the Texans (8–5) traveling to the Chargers (9–4) at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network, but make no mistake, Baltimore fans will be locked in for the nightcap.

Below is the full Week 17 schedule with the Ravens in primetime:

Thursday, Dec. 25

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (Netflix)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Netflix)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 27

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Dec. 28

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 29

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

