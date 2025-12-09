Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Baltimore, get ready for primetime once again.

The NFL has officially flexed the Ravens-Patriots Week 16 showdown into the national spotlight, moving the game from its original 1 p.m. slot to Sunday Night Football on WBAL-TV 11 News.

The Dec. 21 matchup marks the Ravens’ second SNF appearance of the season, but this time, the lights are shining right here at home inside M&T Bank Stadium. It’s the team’s first Sunday night game in Baltimore this year, adding even more energy as the playoff race tightens.

The league announced the schedule change Monday, shifting kickoff to 8:20 p.m. after deciding the AFC battle deserved the primetime stage. Baltimore fans now get a full day to gear up before the Flock takes over the night.

This will be the Ravens’ fifth primetime game of the 2025 campaign. So far, they’re 1–3 under the lights with tough early-season losses to Buffalo in Week 1, Detroit in Week 3, and Cincinnati in Week 13. Their lone primetime victory came in an explosive Week 9 win over Miami.

While the Ravens move up, another AFC matchup shifts down. The previously scheduled Bengals-Dolphins game, originally set for the SNF slot, has officially been bumped to 1 p.m. to make room for Baltimore–New England.

With the playoff picture heating up and Lamar Jackson and company trying to finish the season strong, the stage is set for a huge night in Charm City.

Ravens Earn Sunday Night Upgrade For Week 16 Showdown With Patriots was originally published on 92q.com