Good Grief! Celebrating 60 Years of “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

The holiday special first aired on December 9, 1965.

Despite initial skepticism from CBS executives, the Peanuts gang's animated debut became an instant classic

Since 2020, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" has been exclusively available on Apple TV+.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

This December marks the 60th anniversary of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the beloved holiday special that first aired on December 9, 1965. Despite initial skepticism from CBS executives, the Peanuts gang’s animated debut became an instant classic, captivating nearly half of America’s TV viewers on its premiere night. Here are some fascinating tidbits about this timeless treasure and how you can celebrate its milestone anniversary.

Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

A Last-Minute Creation: The special was born out of a Coca-Cola sponsorship request. Producer Lee Mendelson pitched the idea to Charles Schulz, who famously replied, “What’s that?” Mendelson responded, “It’s something you’re going to write tomorrow.” No Laugh Track: Schulz insisted on omitting a laugh track, a bold move for the 1960s. He believed viewers didn’t need cues to find humor. Love WOLB Talk 1010? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Real Kids, Real Charm: The cast featured actual children, many of whom couldn’t read their lines, adding to the special’s authenticity . A Jazz Revolution: Vince Guaraldi’s jazz score, including the iconic “Linus and Lucy,” was unconventional for a children’s special but became a holiday staple. Aluminum Tree Fallout: Charlie Brown’s disdain for commercialism and aluminum Christmas trees contributed to the decline of their popularity by the late 1960s.

A Cultural Touchstone

The special’s heartfelt message about the true meaning of Christmas, highlighted by Linus’s recitation of the Gospel of Luke, resonated deeply with audiences. It went on to win an Emmy and a Peabody Award, solidifying its place in holiday tradition.

Where to Watch

Since 2020, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” has been exclusively available on Apple TV+. This year, Apple is offering a free viewing window on December 13 and 14, making it accessible to all.

A Special Anniversary Release

To commemorate the 60th anniversary, the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s soundtrack has been reissued as a limited-edition zoetrope vinyl. This collectible 180g picture disc features scenes from the special and is a must-have for fans and vinyl enthusiasts alike.

As we celebrate this milestone, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” continues to remind us of the importance of simplicity, community, and the true spirit of the season. Whether you’re revisiting it for the 60th time or discovering it anew, this holiday classic remains a timeless joy.

Good Grief! Celebrating 60 Years of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was originally published on majicatl.com