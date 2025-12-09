Buy Black Tuesday [12-9-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Plank Owner Pizza Bar
Business Description: “Plank Owner Pizza Quality food for a quality way of life.”
Business Website: Instagram – plankownerpizza
3 Daughters Braiding
Business Description: “Here at 3Daughters we specialize in natural hair. Braiding each braid with love & care! So book with us because we don’t do boring hair!”
Business Website: Instagram – Braiding_littlegirls
By Any Dreams Brand
Business Description: “If you built your website on an app or similar platform and it’s hard to manage, we can help!”
Business Website: http://www.byanydreamzbrand.com/
