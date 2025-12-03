Warming Centers & Cold Weather Information For The Greater Baltimore Area

Source: R1 Digital / @airiel_sharice

Winter has officially arrived in Maryland, and the Baltimore region is preparing for its first true dose of wintry weather on Tuesday. With temperatures expected to plunge into the mid-20s overnight and a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain in the forecast, state and local officials are urging residents to take precautions against cold-weather illnesses.

Health experts warn that illnesses such as hypothermia and frostbite can develop quickly when the body’s temperature drops below 95 degrees. So far this season, Maryland has reported one cold-related death and nearly 70 cold-related hospital visits.

Residents are encouraged to bundle up in proper winter clothing and seek shelter at local warming centers when temperatures become dangerously low.

Below is a full list of warming and emergency shelter locations across the Baltimore region.

WARMING CENTERS BY LOCATION

Baltimore City Winter Shelters