Dr. Ray Winbush & Sinclair Skinner on The Carl Nelson Show

Dr. Ray Winbush and Sinclair Skinner discuss U.S. threats, Montgomery Bus Boycott anniversary, and DC mayoral race on Carl Nelson Show.

Published on December 1, 2025

Join us for an insightful discussion led by Morgan State University professor Ray Winbush! Dr. Winbush will delve into the serious implications of Trump’s threats to invade Nigeria and Venezuela, as well as reflect on the significant historical milestone of the 70th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Before Dr. Winbush’s analysis, we’ll hear from WDC activist and humanitarian Sinclair Skinner, who will share details about his upcoming trips to Mauritius, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Brother Sinclair will also offer his perspective on the competitive race to succeed Muriel Bowser as DC’s next mayor.

