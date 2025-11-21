Source: Amy Sparwasser / Getty

Baltimore is putting major investment behind affordable housing with a new $7.5 million boost aimed at building and restoring rental units across the city.

Mayor Brandon Scott and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund announced that the funding will support both the construction of new affordable rental housing and the rehabilitation of current units that families rely on.

Mayor Scott said the goal is simple. “Access to affordable, high quality rental housing is the way we make sure lottie, dottie, and everybody can afford to live in Baltimore. By creating more rental housing and rehabilitating existing rental units, we can attract essential workers, keep household dollars circulating locally, and break cycles of poverty for families and children.”

Developers and community organizations now have the green light to submit proposals for a chance to secure a portion of the funding. Submissions are due January 9, 2026, and the city is expected to announce award recipients the week of April 13.

To help applicants prepare, the city will host a pre proposal conference on December 10, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This session will give potential applicants a chance to learn more about requirements, priorities, and the review process.

More information and full program details are available through the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund website. Click here for more info.

Baltimore Releases $7.5M For New And Rehabbed Affordable Housing was originally published on 92q.com