Dr. David Horne & Brother Senghor Baye on The Carl Nelson Show

Published on November 19, 2025

Join us for an inspiring session with renowned Pan-Africanist and critical thinking scholar, Dr. David Horne. Dr. Horne passionately advocates for the establishment of a Black Agenda, emphasizing the urgent need for fresh energy and innovative ideas to navigate our rapidly changing society. He will also highlight the importance of merging the dynamic perspectives of our youth with the invaluable wisdom of our elders. Before Dr. Horne takes the mic, Garveyite Brother Senghor Baye will present “The State of the Race 2025,” setting the tone for a compelling discussion.

Dr. David Horne & Brother Senghor Baye on The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

