Dr. Melina Abdullah & Guests on Carl Nelson Show

Dr. Melina Abdullah, Chris Riser & Brandon on The Carl Nelson Show

Dr. Melina Abdullah, Chris Riser, and Brandon discuss the government shutdown, BLM investigation, and NYC mayoral victory.

Published on November 10, 2025

Join us this Monday morning for an insightful and impactful discussion featuring former Vice-Presidential candidate Dr. Melina Abdullah. Dr. Abdullah will delve into the significant effects of the government shutdown and provide critical insights on the Justice Department’s investigation into the controversial Black Lives Matter group. Before her, renowned filmmaker Chris Riser will offer an exclusive preview of his latest project, “Heavy is the Crown.” In addition, political blogger Brandon will kick off the show by analyzing the impressive victory of New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and discussing whether the Democrats have finally regained their momentum. Brandon will also discuss whether Trump will make good his threat to invade Nigeria.

Make sure to tune into The Big Show, airing at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and online at wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 1450 AM and woldcnews.com. You can also join the conversation by calling 800-450-7876 or listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. In the DMV area? Catch us on 104.1 HD3 FM, 93.9 HD3 FM, and 102.3 HD3 FM. This is an opportunity you won’t want to miss! Join us as we address pressing issues affecting our community. Plus, all our programs are accessible for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to stay updated, and watch as your Black Ideas resonate and come alive on the radio!

