Cold Front To Bring Snow, Wind, And Freeze Alerts Across Maryland

Published on November 10, 2025

High angle view of city buildings against sky,Baltimore,Maryland,United States,USA
Source: Snehansu Roy / 500px / Getty

Baltimore is bracing for a dramatic weather shift this week as temperatures swing from unseasonably warm to winter-like chills, according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

By Tuesday, lows could tumble into the upper 20s and mid-40s, marking the coldest stretch of the season so far.

In western Maryland’s Alleghenies, one to three inches of snow could fall Monday into Monday night. Wind chills will dip into the teens as gusty conditions settle in, prompting freeze watches across portions of Maryland and Virginia.

On the water, Gale Watches are in effect as winds over the Potomac River and southern Chesapeake Bay could intensify Monday night into Tuesday, creating dangerous conditions for boaters. Meanwhile, dry and windy weather could raise fire concerns across the region, despite recent rain.

While high tides in areas like Annapolis and Straits Point could reach action levels, major coastal flooding isn’t expected. The brisk northerly winds following the front will help keep water levels in check — a classic example of Maryland’s unpredictable fall weather keeping residents on alert.

