Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Jamaica is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

Published on October 27, 2025

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Jamaica is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

With sustained winds of 165 mph and the potential for up to 40 inches of rain, Melissa is expected to bring life-threatening flooding, landslides, and storm surges as high as 13 feet along the southern coast.

Officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for vulnerable areas, and residents are being urged to shelter in place and avoid floodwaters.

Both of Jamaica’s international airports have suspended operations, and over 800 emergency shelters have been set up across the island.

However, reports indicate that many shelters remain underutilized, raising concerns about the safety of those who have chosen to stay home.

The storm’s slow movement, at just 3 mph, is expected to prolong its devastating impact, with the worst conditions forecasted to last through Tuesday.

After Jamaica, Hurricane Melissa is projected to move toward southeastern Cuba and the Bahamas, maintaining its intensity.

Watch the livestreams below for real-time coverage as Hurricane Melissa makes its way across Jamaica.

